50% discount on Ras Al Khaimah traffic fines not applicable for 4 violations
Serious violations put lives of driver, other road users in danger, says top police officer
Drivers involved in four traffic violations cannot avail of a 50 per cent discount announced by the Ras Al Khaimah Police.
Brigadier Ahmad Al Sam Al Naqbi, director of the traffic and patrols department, RAK police, said these four “serious violations pose a grave risk to road users”.
“Driving a vehicle in such a way that it puts the life of the driver and others at risk; driving a heavy vehicle in a similar manner; driving a noisy vehicle; and escaping from a traffic police patrol are the violations that are excluded from the discount scheme,” the officer said.
The RAK Police had last week announced an extension on the discount scheme to mark the 49th UAE National Day. The discount is valid till December 23.
All black points shall be cancelled, and the fines for vehicle impoundment waived as well.
Brig Al Naqbi said drivers can pay the fines via the Ministry of Interior app or through its service centres.
