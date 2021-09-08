5 mins with comedian Rajae Qawas on in Dubai Saturday

Get out for stand-up this weekend

Hailing from Jordan, Qawas is no stranger to performing in the UAE having taken his act to Abu Dhabi as part of the Arab Comedy Festival in 2016, where he poked fun at all sorts of issues that affect us. With a Facebook following of over one million and his latest video achieving over two million views, his popularity has exponentially grown in the last few years.

Brought here by Viu comedy box Office, Qawas will be performing on Saturday, September 11 at The Theatre – Mall of the Emirates alongside Egyptian stand-up Mohamed Salem from 9pm.

What do you say to people who ask you to tell them a joke when you mention you are a comedian?

Usually, I don’t but if someone insists I would ask them about their profession and try saying something funny. For instance if someone said that he is bank branch manager, I’ll ask him please give me loan right now.

If you weren't a comedian, what would you be?

An alien who sells street coffee in Amman.

Do you think people from your country are the funniest in the world? Why?

Of course they are the funniest that’s why it’s really hard to make them laugh.

What drove you to make it as a stand-up?

In Arabic culture it’s called “naseeb”.

Who are your comedic heroes?

George Carlin.

What are your hopes for Saturday's show?

I hope to make the audience have a great time.

Why should people come?

To see how different I look after the pandemic.

Tickets are available on bookmyshow.com and platinumlist.net and start at Dh95.