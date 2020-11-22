5-day UAE holidays: Stay in these Dubai hotels for less than Dh200
During this short break, some UAE residents will venture out and likely to opt for hotel stays.
The UAE government has officially announced public holidays from December 1 to 3 to mark the Commemoration Day and the National Day of the country. This will be followed by the two-day weekend.
During this short break, some UAE residents will venture out and likely to opt for hotel stays. Khaleej Times brings a listed hotel for the budget-conscious people who are looking to stay in hotels below Dh200 for two persons per night across Dubai.
Readers are advised to check the final price when booking as the below prices are listed as of Sunday afternoon and might be different at the time of publishing this article. Some hotels may include taxes while others not. Data has been collected from the world’s three leading hotel booking websites including Booking.com, Expedia and Wego.com.
Property: Saffron Boutique Hotel, Deira Dubai
Category: 4-star
Starts from: Dh80
Property: Dorus Hotel, Omar Bin Al-Khattab Road, Deira
Category: 4-star
Starts from: Dh82
Property: Premier Inn Dubai Al Jaddaf, Bur Dubai
Category: 3-star
Starts from: Dh84
Property: York International Hotel, Bur Dubai
Category: 3-star
Starts from: Dh85
Property: Raintree Rolla Hotel, Bur Dubai
Category: 4-star
Starts from: Dh89
Property: Comfort Inn Hotel, Deira Dubai
Category: 3-star
Starts from: Dh89
Property: City Avenue Hotel, Deira Dubai
Category: 3-star
Starts from: Dh82
Property: Saffron Hotel, Deira Dubai
Category: 2-star
Starts from: Dh90
Property: Broadway Hotel, Deira Dubai
Category: 3-star
Starts from: Dh90
Property: Al Jawhara Metro Hotel, Deira
Category: 3-star
Starts from: Dh92
Property: Al Khoory Atrium, Al Barsha
Category: 4-star
Starts from: Dh96
Property: Orchid Vue Hotel, Bur Dubai
Category: 4-star
Starts from: Dh98
Property: Grand Nova Hotel, Bur Dubai
Category: 2-star
Starts from: Dh99
Property: Orchid Vue Hotel, Bur Dubai
Category: 4-star
Starts from: Dh98
Property: Premier Inn, Dubai Silicon Oasis
Category: 3-star
Starts from: Dh99
Property: Grand Central Hotel, Deira Dubai
Category: 4-star
Starts from: Dh102
Property: Ibis Al Rigga, Deira Dubai
Category: 3-star
Starts from: Dh105
Property: Signature 1 Hotel, Tecom
Category: 4-star
Starts from: Dh101
Property: Sea View Hotel, Bur Dubai
Category: 4-star
Starts from: Dh102
Property: Monaco Hotel, Deira Dubai
Category: 4-star
Starts from: Dh102
Property: First Central Hotel Suites, Tecom
Category: 4-star
Starts from: Dh115
Property: Grand Excelsior Hotel, Al Barsha
Category: 4-star
Starts from: Dh117
Property: TRYP by Wyndham, Tecom
Category: 4-star
Starts from: Dh117
Property: Golden Tulip Media Hotel, Tecom
Category: 4-star
Starts from: Dh122
Property: Occidental, Dubai Production City
Category: 4-star
Starts from: Dh123
Property: Majestic City Retreat Hotel, Bur Dubai
Category: 4-star
Starts from: Dh114
Property: Millennium Place Barsha Heights Hotel, Tecom
Category: 4-star
Starts from: Dh126
Property: Auris Inn Al Muhanna Hotel, Tecom
Category: 4-star
Starts from: Dh126
Property: Ramada Plaza by Wyndham, Deira Dubai
Category: 4-star
Starts from: Dh126
Property: Lotus Grand Hotel, Deira Dubai
Category: 4-star
Starts from: Dh123
Property: Citymax Hotel, Al Barsha
Category: 3-star
Starts from: Dh129
Property: Carlton, Al Barsha
Category: 4-star
Starts from: Dh139
Property: Ramada by Wyndham, Deira Dubai
Category: 4-star
Starts from: Dh132
Property: Flora Inn Hotel, Garhoud
Category: 4-star
Starts from: Dh134
Property: Royal Continental Hotel, Deira Dubai
Category: 4-star
Starts from: Dh122
Property: Rose Park Hotel, Al Barsha
Category: 4-star
Starts from: Dh135
Property: Four Points by Sheraton, Bur Dubai
Category: 4-star
Starts from: Dh136
Property: Ibis Styles Dragon Mart, International City
Category: 3-star
Starts from: Dh139
Property: DoubleTree by Hilton, Al Barsha
Category: 4-star
Starts from: Dh144
Property: Elite Byblos Hotel, Al Barsha
Category: 4-star
Starts from: Dh144
Property: Rove Trade Centre, Trade Centre Area
Category: 3-star
Starts from: Dh149
Property: Towers Rotana, Trade Centre Area
Category: 4-star
Starts from: Dh137
Property: The S Hotel, Al Barsha
Category: 4-star
Starts from: Dh150
Property: Metropolitan Hotel, Al Barsha
Category: 4-star
Starts from: Dh150
Property: Movenpick Hotel and apartments, Bur Dubai
Category: 4-star
Starts from: Dh165
Property: Avani Ibn Battuta, Discovery Gardens
Category: 4-star
Starts from: Dh154
Property: Jumeira Rotana, 2nd December Street
Category: 4-star
Starts from: Dh170
Property: Pullman, Jumeirah Lake Towers
Category: 4-star
Starts from: Dh179
Property: Marina Byblos, Dubai Marina
Category: 4-star
Starts from: Dh179
Property: Leva Hotel and Suites, Mazaya Centre
Category: 4-star
Starts from: Dh179
Property: City Premier Hotel Apartments, Business Bay
Category: 4-star
Starts from: Dh180
Property: Park Regis, Business Bay
Category: 4-star
Starts from: Dh182
Property: Armada BlueBay, Jumeirah Lake Towers
Category: 4-star
Starts from: Dh184
Property: Wyndham, Dubai Marina
Category: 4-star
Starts from: Dh197
Property: Al Bustan Center & Residence, Al Qusais
Category: 4-star
Starts from: Dh198
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
-
Crime and Courts
Man loses appeal, gets 1-year jail for selling...
The case was registered at Al Rafaa police station. READ MORE
-
Emergencies
Woman falls to death from high-rise in Dubai's JLT
According to an eyewitness, the woman fell from a building in cluster ... READ MORE
-
Emergencies
Abu Dhabi cop explains: How to avoid cash prize...
He also explained what's the first thing you need to do if you fall... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Trio jailed for robbing teacher of Dh1,300 at...
The thieves attacked her and her daughters READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews