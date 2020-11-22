5-day UAE holidays: Stay in these Dubai hotels for less than Dh200

During this short break, some UAE residents will venture out and likely to opt for hotel stays.

The UAE government has officially announced public holidays from December 1 to 3 to mark the Commemoration Day and the National Day of the country. This will be followed by the two-day weekend.

During this short break, some UAE residents will venture out and likely to opt for hotel stays. Khaleej Times brings a listed hotel for the budget-conscious people who are looking to stay in hotels below Dh200 for two persons per night across Dubai.

Readers are advised to check the final price when booking as the below prices are listed as of Sunday afternoon and might be different at the time of publishing this article. Some hotels may include taxes while others not. Data has been collected from the world’s three leading hotel booking websites including Booking.com, Expedia and Wego.com.

Property: Saffron Boutique Hotel, Deira Dubai

Category: 4-star

Starts from: Dh80

Property: Dorus Hotel, Omar Bin Al-Khattab Road, Deira

Category: 4-star

Starts from: Dh82

Property: Premier Inn Dubai Al Jaddaf, Bur Dubai

Category: 3-star

Starts from: Dh84

Property: York International Hotel, Bur Dubai

Category: 3-star

Starts from: Dh85

Property: Raintree Rolla Hotel, Bur Dubai

Category: 4-star

Starts from: Dh89

Property: Comfort Inn Hotel, Deira Dubai

Category: 3-star

Starts from: Dh89

Property: City Avenue Hotel, Deira Dubai

Category: 3-star

Starts from: Dh82

Property: Saffron Hotel, Deira Dubai

Category: 2-star

Starts from: Dh90

Property: Broadway Hotel, Deira Dubai

Category: 3-star

Starts from: Dh90

Property: Al Jawhara Metro Hotel, Deira

Category: 3-star

Starts from: Dh92

Property: Al Khoory Atrium, Al Barsha

Category: 4-star

Starts from: Dh96

Property: Orchid Vue Hotel, Bur Dubai

Category: 4-star

Starts from: Dh98

Property: Grand Nova Hotel, Bur Dubai

Category: 2-star

Starts from: Dh99

Property: Premier Inn, Dubai Silicon Oasis

Category: 3-star

Starts from: Dh99

Property: Grand Central Hotel, Deira Dubai

Category: 4-star

Starts from: Dh102

Property: Ibis Al Rigga, Deira Dubai

Category: 3-star

Starts from: Dh105

Property: Signature 1 Hotel, Tecom

Category: 4-star

Starts from: Dh101

Property: Sea View Hotel, Bur Dubai

Category: 4-star

Starts from: Dh102

Property: Monaco Hotel, Deira Dubai

Category: 4-star

Starts from: Dh102

Property: First Central Hotel Suites, Tecom

Category: 4-star

Starts from: Dh115

Property: Grand Excelsior Hotel, Al Barsha

Category: 4-star

Starts from: Dh117

Property: TRYP by Wyndham, Tecom

Category: 4-star

Starts from: Dh117

Property: Golden Tulip Media Hotel, Tecom

Category: 4-star

Starts from: Dh122

Property: Occidental, Dubai Production City

Category: 4-star

Starts from: Dh123

Property: Majestic City Retreat Hotel, Bur Dubai

Category: 4-star

Starts from: Dh114

Property: Millennium Place Barsha Heights Hotel, Tecom

Category: 4-star

Starts from: Dh126

Property: Auris Inn Al Muhanna Hotel, Tecom

Category: 4-star

Starts from: Dh126

Property: Ramada Plaza by Wyndham, Deira Dubai

Category: 4-star

Starts from: Dh126

Property: Lotus Grand Hotel, Deira Dubai

Category: 4-star

Starts from: Dh123

Property: Citymax Hotel, Al Barsha

Category: 3-star

Starts from: Dh129

Property: Carlton, Al Barsha

Category: 4-star

Starts from: Dh139

Property: Ramada by Wyndham, Deira Dubai

Category: 4-star

Starts from: Dh132

Property: Flora Inn Hotel, Garhoud

Category: 4-star

Starts from: Dh134

Property: Royal Continental Hotel, Deira Dubai

Category: 4-star

Starts from: Dh122

Property: Rose Park Hotel, Al Barsha

Category: 4-star

Starts from: Dh135

Property: Four Points by Sheraton, Bur Dubai

Category: 4-star

Starts from: Dh136

Property: Ibis Styles Dragon Mart, International City

Category: 3-star

Starts from: Dh139

Property: DoubleTree by Hilton, Al Barsha

Category: 4-star

Starts from: Dh144

Property: Elite Byblos Hotel, Al Barsha

Category: 4-star

Starts from: Dh144

Property: Rove Trade Centre, Trade Centre Area

Category: 3-star

Starts from: Dh149

Property: Towers Rotana, Trade Centre Area

Category: 4-star

Starts from: Dh137

Property: The S Hotel, Al Barsha

Category: 4-star

Starts from: Dh150

Property: Metropolitan Hotel, Al Barsha

Category: 4-star

Starts from: Dh150

Property: Movenpick Hotel and apartments, Bur Dubai

Category: 4-star

Starts from: Dh165

Property: Avani Ibn Battuta, Discovery Gardens

Category: 4-star

Starts from: Dh154

Property: Jumeira Rotana, 2nd December Street

Category: 4-star

Starts from: Dh170

Property: Pullman, Jumeirah Lake Towers

Category: 4-star

Starts from: Dh179

Property: Marina Byblos, Dubai Marina

Category: 4-star

Starts from: Dh179

Property: Leva Hotel and Suites, Mazaya Centre

Category: 4-star

Starts from: Dh179

Property: City Premier Hotel Apartments, Business Bay

Category: 4-star

Starts from: Dh180

Property: Park Regis, Business Bay

Category: 4-star

Starts from: Dh182

Property: Armada BlueBay, Jumeirah Lake Towers

Category: 4-star

Starts from: Dh184

Property: Wyndham, Dubai Marina

Category: 4-star

Starts from: Dh197

Property: Al Bustan Center & Residence, Al Qusais

Category: 4-star

Starts from: Dh198

