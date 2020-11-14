5-day break: UAE's last public holidays of 2020 coming up next month

The UAE residents will enjoy a long five-day weekend on the eve of the Commemoration Day and the UAE National Day.

The UAE residents will enjoy their last public holidays in the first week of December, offering the residents a good five-day break.

Residents will have three holidays from Tuesday, December 1 to Thursday, December 3, followed by a two-day weekend on Friday, December 4, and Saturday, December 5, giving the residents much-needed five-day break.

On December 1, the UAE marks the Commemoration Day, which was called Martyrs’ Day earlier, to remember the ultimate sacrifice of the noblest sons of the UAE who gave up their lives for the glory of this great nation, to defend its security and interests.

On December 2 and 3, the country will celebrate its 49th National Day with great Zeal and fervor.

During this five-day break, residents take travel to Seychelles, Maldives, Egypt, Turkey, Georgia, Saudi Arabia and South Korea which are open for tourism and are also considered safe during the pandemic time.