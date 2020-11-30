49th UAE National Day: Fireworks, world records during Global Village's weekend celebrations in Dubai

Fireworks, entertainment and seven symbolic art installations to honour the Spirit of the Union.

Global Village in Dubai has announced a host of activities for the coming week as part of the 49th UAE National Day celebrations. With a festive atmosphere in celebration of the spirit of the union, and emblematic art installations across Global Village, the popular tourist destination will celebrate the country’s diversity.

The five-day weekend begins on November 30 with Commemoration Day to recognise the sacrifice of Emirati martyrs who gave their lives for the nation in civil, military and humanitarian service. Global Village will observe this solemn day without music or entertainment, with usual mainstays resuming on Tuesday, December 1.

Art installations have been designed to celebrate the unity of the emirates as well as the remarkable cultural diversity of this great country:

- A perspective photo opportunity in the colours of the UAE flag will occupy the open space near Kiosks Street,

- Celebration Walk will host seven brightly coloured pillars of rocks featuring the UAE flag. Each pillar is made up of massive rocks with the tallest reaching 5 meters in height.

- Arabian Square will be home to almost a hundred colourful Falcons – the country’s national bird.

- Streaming ribbons will dance in the wind above the newly introduced Fiesta Street.

The last three art installations are all Guinness World Records attempts that will be created during the National Day holiday:

- December 2: The largest bottle cap sentence using more than 13,800 bottle caps to break the record. The art installation will form the opening sentence of the UAE National Anthem “Eishi Biladi” with removed water bottle caps, which will be donated to Dgrade to recycle into parts for wheelchairs. This installation can be seen on the left of the main stage.

- December 3: To the right of the main stage, the 'largest flag number' will be installed. The creator will need to use over 1,000 UAE flags to create a mosaic of the number 49.

- December 4: The largest ticket mosaic will be attempted with a 50 square metres mosaic. Guests can see this massive installation at Gate of the world.

The UAE pavillion and heritage area will welcome guests with a host of activities and cultural shows. “Emarat, Land of Peace”, this year’s classic National Day Operetta, is directed by Nasser Ibrahim and presented by Ornina Arts on December 2, 3 and 5. This epic production will chart the UAE’s rich history, with scenes depicting the declaration of the union all the way to the current day, including a special feature on the historic Mars probe launch.

From December 2 to Friday December 4, spectacular musical firework displays will delight guests and paint the skies above in the colours of the UAE flag every night at 9 pm. From the entrance gates to Carnaval, Global Village will be lit in vibrant red, green, white, and black to pay homage to this auspicious occasion.

Celebrations will be held in line with Covid-19 precautionary measures that are in place this season, including wearing the face masks at all times, maintaining social distancing and regularly sanitising hands at the 600 plus stations across the park.

Free masks in the UAE’s colours will be distributed to guests upon entry and a special Snapchat filter will be live for the occasion.

Guests can enjoy the beautiful winter weather from 4pm-1am daily from November 30 to December 4.