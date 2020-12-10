42 Dubai buses fined for flouting rules
The RTA carried out 353 inspections on bus rental facilities across the emirate.
Forty-two violations were spotted by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) while carrying out 353 inspections on bus rental facilities in Dubai.
“The campaign covered Al Qusais, Hor Al Anz, Naif, and The Dubai Mall car park and resulted in 42 offences. Violations were mainly related to the use of rental buses in activities other than the designated purposes, which is a breach of the applicable rules and legislation,” said Mohammed Nabhan, director of licencing activities monitoring, licencing agency, RTA.
“The campaign aimed to verify the compliance of bus rental facilities with the issued permits and check their validities. It also checked the technical specifications set for those buses such as seats, security and safety procedures, tyres, deployment of drivers licenced for these types of buses, and whether buses used belong to renters among other elements.
“The campaign is part of an annual plan to regulate and control the activity of this sector, which is a key component of transport systems in Dubai. Through these campaigns, the RTA seeks to realise its vision to become the world leader in seamless and sustainable mobility,” added Nabhan.
Entertainment
