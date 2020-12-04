4-year-old child of determination, family get Dubai Police sponsorship
The medical condition of the four-year-old called for therapeutic treatment.
Family of a four-year-old, who is on the autism spectrum, have been sponsored by the Dubai Police.
Launched by the force’s privilege card for employees’ Esaad’, the humanitarian initiative is in collaboration with Hope Abilitation Medical Centre where the child of determination will be enrolled in applied behavioural analysis and occupational therapy programmes.
“The medical condition of the four-year-old called for therapeutic treatment. However, due to the boy’s condition and needs, his family could not afford to enroll him in this necessary programmes. We will maintain regular follow-up to his case and extend a helping hand whenever necessary,” said Mona Al Amri, head of the Esaad Card Committee.
The child suffers from autism disorder, lack of concentration, deficiencies in sensory, motor and visual skills, and motor planning and behavioural and cognitive difficulties.
The boy’s father, Yousef Ibrahim, extended his family’s deep appreciation to the Essad Card Committee and the Hope AMC for their generous support and hopped his son condition would improve.
