37-year-old Indian expat dies in Abu Dhabi building fire

The incident took place on Friday afternoon.

Indian expat Rafeeq Masood, died in a fire at a building in Abu Dhabi’s Mussafah industrial area.

Masood, a 37-year-old staff of SFC Group, was on the second floor of his company’s accommodation, as fire broke out from the air conditioner on the first floor, said a representative from the company.

“The incident took place on Friday afternoon. He was having lunch with a few others. According to the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence a shortcircuit in the airconditioner led to the fire, which soon spread upwards. Everyone ran out on seeing the smoke fill the second floor. Masood is a bit bulky and must have not been able to run. He must have fallen or slipped, and passed away because of suffocation. There were some 20 staff members in the building,” the representative said.

“The repatriation process is ongoing. We should be able to send the body back by Sunday. Masood hails from Kollam district of Kerala state. He is survived by his wife, daughter and parents", he added.

