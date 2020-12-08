3,500 traffic fines issued in Dubai, 128 vehicles seized during National Day break

Violations included racing, reckless driving and creating a ruckus on roads.

As many as 128 vehicles were confiscated for reckless driving in Dubai during the five-day National Day break, the police have said.

The police issued 3,556 traffic fines during the period for violations that included racing and creating a ruckus on roads.

Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of the General Department of Traffic in Dubai, said most of the traffic violations were detected in Bur Dubai (2,488 violations and 95 impoundments); and Deira (1,068 violations and 33 impoundments).

The police patrols were out in full force during the holidays to ensure safety and security as residents marked a socially distanced National Day. Stringent protocols were put in place to keep residents safe.