30% discount announced on environmental fines in Ras Al Khaimah

The department of public works in Ras Al Khaimah has announced a 30 per cent discount on fines imposed for environmental violations.

It spans all the violations registered by the ‘Raqhib’ environment patrols. The discount is valid till the end of December.

However, it is not applicable for drivers caught escaping from truck weigh stations, said Ahmad Al Hammadi, Director-General of the department.

The Raqhib patrols registered 1,134 violations in October and November. “Most of the environmental violations were recorded at tourist sites, beaches and camping zones.”

Majority of the violations were reported at Jebel Jais — the highest peak in the country — as well as Al Mamura and Al Muaireedh areas.

Raqhib patrols are deployed in seven main regions. The judicially-empowered inspectors monitor these sites to ensure cleanliness.

Residents can report illegal and anti-environment practices to the department’s toll-free hotline 8008118 or via the smart app.

