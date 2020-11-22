3-yr-old in UAE can identify 195 countries by their flags
Advit Golechha has secured a spot in the India Book of Records.
This three-year-old Abu Dhabi resident is the youngest in the world to identify 195 countries and their capitals by their flags. Advit Golechha has secured a spot in the India Book of Records.
Advit had been to a play school for only a month when education institutes across the country were closed as a precautionary measure against the spread of Covid-19.
His mother, Shweta, said: "During the stay-at-home period, I started showing him pictures of my family members. We have a big family back home. He was good at identifying everyone and learned very quickly.
"Then I started teaching him car names and he could soon identify 40 types of cars. Then I proceeded to famous personalities like His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan; cricketing legends Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli; singers Lata Mangeshkar and Justin Bieber; and many others. In no time he picked that up, too."
The Indian expat from Hyderabad then introduced continents and countries to the toddler. "The whole process took around three months, but it was worth it. I really had to be patient at times as his attention span would only last for 15 minutes at a time and then he would refuse to concentrate.
"I also started looking up for record books that do not put a time cap while listing. Toddlers often do things at their own pace and, fortunately, I found the India Book of Records."
Advit, who is now a proud owner of a certificate, medal, badge and a golden pen, smiles with glee every time someone congratulates him.
"He doesn't understand what he has achieved, but he especially loves the pen and grins from ear to ear whenever somebody wishes him for his accomplishment," added Shweta.
Earlier, Dubai-based 5-year-old Praanvi Gupta had found a place in the India Book of Records and the Asia Book of Records for her ability to list 195 UN-recognised countries and their capitals in just 4 minutes and 23 seconds.
nandini@khaleejtimes.com
-
Emergencies
Woman falls to death from high-rise in Dubai's JLT
According to an eyewitness, the woman fell from a building in cluster ... READ MORE
-
Government
Emiratis get more time to update ICA information
The first phase of the initiative targets Emiratis in the 18-60 years ... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
186 child abuse cases solved in Sharjah
Most of these cases included physical abuse, negligence, violence and ... READ MORE
-
News
Three-day UAE private sector holiday announced
Earlier today, a three day holiday for the public sector was... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews