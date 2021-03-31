3 new UAE visa, residency schemes announced in 2021

These are in addition to other visas announced recently.

The UAE has introduced three new updates to residence and tourist visas since the beginning of 2021. These are:

>> Remote work visa: The first-of-its-kind virtual employment permit enables foreigners to enter the country without a sponsor, stay for one year, and work remotely according to specific conditions.

>> 5-year multi-entry tourist visas for all nationalities: This visa will allow tourists to enter the country multiple times within five years for up to 90 days for each visit.

>> Foreign students can bring their families to the UAE: The UAE Cabinet approved an amendment to its residency laws, allowing foreign university students to bring their families to the UAE, as long as they can afford suitable accommodation and have the financial means to support them.

These are in addition to recent visa schemes that include those for medical needs, a five-year residency for retirees, and a 10-year Golden Visa residency system.

The new schemes are expected to attract more investors, entrepreneurs, talents and scientists, as well as boost the country’s status as an international tourism destination.