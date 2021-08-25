26 pavilions, over 80 cultures to welcome visitors at Dubai's Global Village
The theme park will open on October 26.
Visitors to Dubai's Global Village will be able to enjoy and experience as many as 26 pavilions and over 80 different cultures this season.
Among the additions in season 26 is a brand new Iraq pavilion, which will add to the shopping excitement when the theme park opens on October 26.
Cultures from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Afghanistan, Africa, Americas, China, Egypt, Europe, India, Iran, Iraq, Japan, South Korea, Lebanon, Morocco, Pakistan, Palestine, Syria, Thailand, Turkey, Yemen, and Russia will be on display at the venue, located off Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road.
The Al Sana'a and Khalifa Foundation pavilions are also returning with local entrepreneurs, Global Village said on Wednesday.
Global Village had recently announced that customers will be able to pre-book their VIP packs for the new season from August 28, and purchase them from September 4. Available in Diamond, Platinum, Gold, and Silver categories, the packs will be exclusively available through the Virgin Megastore ticketing website, www.tickets.virginmegastore.me/ae.
