25% off: Dubai Duty Free's 3-day sale begins Dec 18

Offer valid on Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise tickets, too.

The Dubai Duty Free (DDF) will offer a 25 per cent discount on a range of products over three days starting from December 18. The discount is available to passengers at the Dubai International Airport and residents who opt for the duty free’s home delivery service.

The discount offer also extends to Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise tickets.

Colm McLoughlin, executive vice-chairman & CEO of the Dubai Duty Free, said: “The DDF anniversary promotion is traditionally a highly-anticipated event, with travelers choosing to travel on the days when the 25 per cent discount is offered. While shopping with us may look a little different right now, we are as committed as ever to marking this anniversary celebration and to thank our customers, whether in person or online, for shopping with us.”

The promotion applies to categories including perfumes, cosmetics, watches, confectionary, and leather goods. Gold, electronics and select fashion brands are exempted.