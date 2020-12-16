News
Logo
 
HOME > News

25% off: Dubai Duty Free's 3-day sale begins Dec 18

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on December 16, 2020
(Supplied photo)

Offer valid on Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise tickets, too.

The Dubai Duty Free (DDF) will offer a 25 per cent discount on a range of products over three days starting from December 18. The discount is available to passengers at the Dubai International Airport and residents who opt for the duty free’s home delivery service.

The discount offer also extends to Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise tickets.

Colm McLoughlin, executive vice-chairman & CEO of the Dubai Duty Free, said: “The DDF anniversary promotion is traditionally a highly-anticipated event, with travelers choosing to travel on the days when the 25 per cent discount is offered. While shopping with us may look a little different right now, we are as committed as ever to marking this anniversary celebration and to thank our customers, whether in person or online, for shopping with us.”

The promotion applies to categories including perfumes, cosmetics, watches, confectionary, and leather goods. Gold, electronics and select fashion brands are exempted.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20201216&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=201219127&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 