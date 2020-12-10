213 abandoned boats, trawlers seized from Sharjah city's beaches
The seizure was carried out after the municipality authorities notified the owners of abandoned boats.
Sharjah Municipality has seized over 213 abandoned boats and trawlers from the city's beaches this year during over 20,000 inspection drives to prevent defacing of public places.
Khalid bin Falah Al-Suwaidi, Assistant General Manager of the Customer Service Sector of the Sharjah Municipality, said the civic body conducted a sustained drive throughout the year to ensure that public places were not distorted and violators were booked for their reckless acts.
He said the municipality was determined to further enhance the aesthetic beauty of the city, especially its beaches.
“Over 20,000 inspection drives have been carried out since the beginning of this year. We confiscated over 213 abandoned boats and trawlers coupled with junked fishing tools and equipment that caused distortion to public places and showed cultural insensitivities,” Al Suwaidi said.
He said the seizure was carried out after the municipality authorities notified the owners of abandoned boats, trawlers and neglected fishing tools to take necessary measures.
Jamal Abdullah Al-Mazmi, the head of the City Cleaning Control Department of the Sharjah Municipality, said the boats and trawlers, which were spotted on various beaches of the city, were used as shelter homes or warehouses of fishing equipment.
Some of them were turned into makeshift kitchens. Damaged and abandoned trawlers have been found in violation of laws and regulations against distortion of cultural appearance of Sharjah.
Mohammad Ali Al Kaabi, the head of the City Cleanliness Section at the Sharjah Municipality, said the owners, who wished to restore their seized boats, must first pay up a fine and then seek permission from the Municipal Control and Inspection Department in the Fifth Industrial Area for their further use.
He said an awareness campaign via social media was in progress to eradicate distortion of public places.
There has been an uptick in the deployment of civic inspectors in Sharjah and they have been tasked to spot environmental violations and ensure that the aesthetic beauty of public places is maintained.
afkarali@khaleejtimes.com
-
Government
UAE's Sheikh Mohamed praises King of Morocco for...
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince received a call from King Mohammed VI and the... READ MORE
-
Weather
Weather: Rain to hit parts of country; humid...
Temperatures will fall to a low of 21 degrees in parts, the NCM says. READ MORE
-
Government
UAE welcomes Morocco-Israel normalisation of...
MoFAIC and Sheikh Mohamed both hail the move brokered by the US. READ MORE
-
Europe
Video: UAE's Sheikh Mohamed meets UK's Prince...
The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince discussed a number of subjects with... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews