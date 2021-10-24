UAE: World's largest space event kicks off tomorrow

The International Astronautical Congress will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre

The 72nd International Astronautical Congress (IAC), the world's largest and most prestigious global space event, kicks off tomorrow, October 25, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The five-day event, which runs until October 29, is being held in the Middle East for the first time. It is organised by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) in partnership with the International Astronautical Federation (IAF).

Over 4,000 visitors have registered for this year’s edition, which will see over 90 exhibitors and more than 110 country delegations and 350 young professionals and space experts from all walks of life converging to the Middle East for the space event of a lifetime.

Celebrating its golden jubilee this year, the UAE has worked tirelessly to set a strong and sturdy foundation for the Emirati space sector.

From sending the first Emirati into space, deploying several earth-observation satellites and launching the first Arab interplanetary mission to Mars, to forming an astronaut corps and helping establish the Arab Space Cooperation Group, the UAE has been able to establish itself as a leading country for space exploration and related technologies.

IAC 2021 is in continuation of the UAE’s efforts of its progress in the global space field and is aimed at expanding the effects of these achievements to the wider region, which in turn will benefit humanity.

IAC 2021 follows a highly successful Space Week held at the Expo 2020 Dubai, which saw a stellar line-up of astronauts, astronomers and space experts come together to discuss a wide gamut of topics including the UAE’s vision for space, women’s vital contributions to space exploration, sustainability in space and more.

Held under the theme ‘Inspire, Innovate & Discover for the Benefit of Mankind’, IAC 2021 will provide an opportunity for participating organisations to highlight their capabilities as well as their experience, contributions and innovations in the space sector.

Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, chairman at MBRSC, said: “At MBRSC, we are committed to nurturing our young space exploration programme and furthering the cause of the space sector in the region and around the world. Hosting the IAC is an important milestone for us that will help consolidate our position in the league of space-faring nations."

Yousuf Hamad AlShaibani, director-general, MBRSC said: “Being the first country in the Middle East to host this prominent event has been the spark that ignited our plan to create an unprecedented event. This one-of-a-kind assemblage, unmatched in scale and in scope, promises to deliver the best-ever International Astronautical Congress over the next five days.”

Over the next few days, participants will be able to access a rich plenary programme, which includes the Heads of Agencies roundtable, and various sessions focusing on Expedition 60/61, Future Mars Sample Return Missions and the role of Emerging Space Agencies.

Furthermore, the Global Networking Forum at the Congress, will bring together stakeholders, policy-makers, experts and young professionals in the global conversation about present and future of space activities.

IAC 2021 also features an exhibition that will showcase the latest in the field of space technology and research with big names in the industry confirming their participation.

On the spot registrations will be available to visitors at the location. For any queries related to the registration, please email info@iafastro.org or visit iac2021.org for more info.