UAE traffic alert: Accident on major Dubai road

The Dubai Police on Friday cautioned motorists about a traffic accident on Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road going towards Abu Dhabi.

The accident took place after the Labour Camp bridge.

Motorist using the road can expect traffic delays.

“Accident on SMBZR after Labour camp bridge towards Abu Dhabi, resulting in traffic delays. Please be extra cautious,” Dubai Police tweeted.

