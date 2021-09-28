Covid in UAE: Warning issued against spreading rumours, misinformation
Authorities call on people to confirm accuracy of news on social media
Spreading misinformation and rumours about the Covid-19 situation in the UAE hinders the country’s efforts to recover across different sectors, a top official has said.
The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) on Tuesday called on people to confirm the accuracy of news being circulated in social media.
“We stress on the need to obtain information from official accredited sources to avoid legal liability,” said Dr Taher Al Amiri, the official spokesperson of the NCEMA.
The UAE shares all information and protocols about the pandemic through official platforms. “As part of the efforts to combat the pandemic, the UAE adapted transparency and integrity in its approach,” he said.
He referred to the weekly media briefings the UAE government hosts on Tuesdays to share information about the latest developments on Covid-19.
Vaccine drive
The UAE is the most vaccinated country in the world, he stressed. “The health sector is keen on providing different vaccines approved by the WHO. These vaccines are safe for all targeted groups.”
A national team was formed to oversee all studies and research on Covid-19 vaccines. “The UAE carried out a national campaign to promote the importance of vaccinations in boosting immunity and return to a new normal life. It did that by providing vaccination centres all over the country and free vaccine to all targeted groups,” said Dr Taher.
“All information on vaccines, including booster shots and the means to obtain them, are announced according to the findings of the team with great transparency to ensure everyone is well-informed.”
All set for Expo
With just two days remaining for Expo 2020 Dubai to begin, Dr Taher hailed the UAE’s capability to host large scale events that follow the best health practices.
The UAE is well-prepared in managing large-scale global events with “guaranteed safety and protection for all visitors and tourists”.
“Protecting the UAE’s achievements is a national responsibility. At this phase, social integration is essential to return to a new normal life. We recommended following all measures, regular testing and vaccinating,” the official added. “We trust the awareness of the people and their adherence to all the announced national and local protocols.”
-
Government
Emiratis in Sharjah Police to get minimum Dh17,...
Earlier, Sheikh Dr. Sultan had issued directives to hike the wages of ... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Woman acquitted of assaulting 86-year-old...
The plaintiff said that his father's neighbours informed him that... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Dusty forecast for Tuesday with a...
It will get... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Exam fee waiver for some CBSE students
CBSE recently decided to do away with the examination and the... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Six-day leave to explore Expo 2020: Dubai govt...
Employees say they are looking forward to being part of the greatest... READ MORE
-
Business
OPEC: Oil will be world's No. 1 energy source for ...
Energy needs of expanding economies in other parts of world will... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Walk 10,000 steps per day and save a life
Volunteers will donate Dh5 towards life-saving surgery for an... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Warning issued against spreading rumours
Authorities call on people to confirm accuracy of news on social media READ MORE
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Six-day leave for govt employees announced
27 September 2021
News
UAE raffle draw guide: How to become a millionaire overnight
27 September 2021
News
Carrefour offers 260 customers free shopping every day
27 September 2021
News
Dubai: 55 cars damaged as fire breaks out in showroom
28 September 2021
News
Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh1 million housing loans for citizens
27 September 2021
Aviation
Dubai flights: Emirates to expand A380 service to 27 cities
27 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Video: Countdown begins for highly anticipated Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony