UAE: Sheikh Mohammed announces new Cabinet, Minister of Finance
The UAE will also adopt a new methodology for federal government work for the next 50 years, he said
The Ruler of Dubai on Saturday announced the formation of a new UAE Cabinet as well as the appointment of a new Minister of Finance.
Taking to Twitter, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, stated that Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has been appointed as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.
The UAE is also adopting a new methodology for federal government work for the next 50 years, he added.
"We need to upgrade the tools of change that we use. We need a new methodology of government work that we will rely on to accelerate achievements, set priorities and approve projects and budgets," he said.
The new methodology comes with the achievement of the UAE's previous plan — Emirates Vision 2021 — during which it achieved its ambitions for the past 10 years, he explained.
Today, the country leads the world in 100 development indicators and leads the region in 470 governmental, economic and technical indicators. "We start the next 50 years with different global ambitions," he said.
The Dubai Ruler called on all federal institutions to implement and commit to the transformation.
In other changes to the Cabinet, Sheikh Mohammed also announced the appointment of Muhammad bin Hadi Al Husseini as Minister of State for Financial Affairs. He will succeed Obaid Al Tayer.
"Our thanks and appreciation to Brother Obaid for his service and dedication during the previous years," said the UAE VP, wishing him more years to serve his country in new sectors.
