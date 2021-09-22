UAE traffic alert: Accident on major Dubai road
Police urge motorists to drive with caution
The Dubai Police on Wednesday cautioned motorists about a traffic accident on Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road going towards Abu Dhabi.
The accident took place before the Expo 2020 Dubai site exit.
“Accident on SMBZ Rd towards Abu Dhabi before the Expo exit,please be extra cautious,” Dubai Police tweeted.
Police have urged motorists to drive with caution on the road.
#TrafficUpdate | #Accident on SMBZ Rd towards Abu Dhabi before the Expo exit,please be extra cautious. pic.twitter.com/Zh99YdVA0g— Dubai Police (@DubaiPoliceHQ) September 22, 2021
