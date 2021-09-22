News
UAE traffic alert: Accident on major Dubai road

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on September 22, 2021
File photo

Police urge motorists to drive with caution

The Dubai Police on Wednesday cautioned motorists about a traffic accident on Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road going towards Abu Dhabi.

The accident took place before the Expo 2020 Dubai site exit.

“Accident on SMBZ Rd towards Abu Dhabi before the Expo exit,please be extra cautious,” Dubai Police tweeted.

Police have urged motorists to drive with caution on the road.




