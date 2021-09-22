Inside Dubai's Burj Al Arab: 90-minute, butler-guided tour announced

Visitors will hear the "untold stories of Dubai’s world-famous hotel" and can explore its stunning architecture.

For the first time in its 21-year history, Burj Al Arab will take visitors on a 90-minute, butler-guided journey.

Jumeirah Group said the hotel tour, Inside Burj Al Arab, is a “one-of-a-kind immersive experience that will allow UAE residents and tourists to finally discover the most prestigious and inaccessible spaces” inside the iconic hotel.

Visitors will hear the “untold stories of Dubai’s world-famous hotel” and can explore its stunning architecture.

The tour includes a visit to the hotel atrium and Royal Suite. A curated Experience Suite with digital interactives allows guests to relive history with original architectural designs showcasing where it all started.

A must-visit at the end of the tour is the new exclusive outdoor lounge ‘UMA’.

“Providing an exceptional setting for visitors to take in the shimmering views of the clear azure waters of the Arabian Gulf and stunning sunsets, UMA will serve up a mouth-watering selection of world class delicacies and Burj Al Arab Jumeirah’s infamous mixology. For the ultimate culmination to this unforgettable experience, visitors can reserve a table to enjoy signature dining in one of the hotel’s award-winning restaurants,” the group said.

Jose Silva, chief executive officer of Jumeirah Group, said: “ … Visitors can now discover the ambition, vision, and sheer audacity behind one of (Dubai’s) most iconic landmarks and the realisation of the extraordinary vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

“Inside Burj Al Arab, a ground-breaking guided tour befitting of the city’s innovative spirit, will showcase both the incredible calibre of Jumeirah Group’s luxury hospitality and our confidence in creating extraordinary guest experiences. As the world rediscovers its love of travel, we invite visitors to step inside the ‘original home of luxury’ - a unique opportunity to explore Arabian opulence at its finest.”

Visitors can register their interest to be among the first to experience Inside Burj Al Arab on its official website.

