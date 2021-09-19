News
Watch: Dubai's Sheikh Hamdan pays moving tribute to late brother Sheikh Rashid

Web report/Dubai
Filed on September 19, 2021

The photos portray Sheikh Rashid over the years — as a child, on the football field, in the traditional Emirati attire, and more.

The Crown Prince of Dubai on Sunday paid a heartfelt tribute to his late brother, Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who passed away in 2015 at the age of 33 due to a heart attack.

Sheikh Rashid was the eldest son of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

In his Instagram post, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum posted a montage of throwback photos of his brother with himself.

The post was captioned with a prayer.

The Dubai Crown Prince remembered his late brother earlier this month too, when he gave a Fujairah-based artist a shoutout for her custom acrylic work of himself with his brothers.

Taking to his Instagram stories at the time, he cross-shared the post by Amnah Jasem, captioning it with a simple 'Thank you' and a folded hands emoji.

See the original post here:

>> Leading from the front: Tribute video for Sheikh Hamdan features rare footages

>> Viral video: Dubai's Sheikh Hamdan rushes to friend's aid after extreme sport mishap




