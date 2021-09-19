UAE: Pakistan embassy warns against these 7 Covid-related offences

Statement encourages community to stay aware of laws set in place

On Saturday, the Embassy of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi reminded the Pakistani community in the UAE of the fines attached to flouting Covid-related safety precautions.

Overseas Pakistanis in the country were encouraged to stay aware of the violations and abide by the rules in place.

"Pakistani brothers and sisters based in the UAE are requested to take care of their good health as well as the safety of all people around them in wake of the current Covid-19 situation and abide by the relevant laws," reads the statement.

The fines listed are:

1 Violating regulations determining the number of people who can reside in one dwelling (for the owner of the dwelling or person responsible) Dh20,00 2 Not complying with precautionary measures for entering the country Dh5,000 3 Exceeding the number of non-related passengers allowed in one vehicle (for the driver) Dh3,000 4 Not wearing a mask in workplace or shared housing Dh500 Not wearing a mask at all other times in public Dh3,000 5 Exceeding the number of people allowed to gather socially in open areas (on each person) Dh3,000 6 Refusing to undergo a PCR test when required or misusing the right to get tested Dh5,000 Undergoing a PCR test without need or request Dh1,000 7 Travelling outside curfew hours without permission Dh3,000

It was further informed that those who have been fined for any of these offences may submit a request against the fine to the UAE Public Prosecution at www.pp.gov.ae for a possible waiver.