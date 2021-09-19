News
Logo
 
HOME > News

UAE: Pakistan embassy warns against these 7 Covid-related offences

Web Report/Abu Dhabi
Filed on September 19, 2021
File photo

Statement encourages community to stay aware of laws set in place

On Saturday, the Embassy of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi reminded the Pakistani community in the UAE of the fines attached to flouting Covid-related safety precautions.

Listen to this story and more on the 8@8 with David Light podcast

Overseas Pakistanis in the country were encouraged to stay aware of the violations and abide by the rules in place.

"Pakistani brothers and sisters based in the UAE are requested to take care of their good health as well as the safety of all people around them in wake of the current Covid-19 situation and abide by the relevant laws," reads the statement.

The fines listed are:

1Violating regulations determining the number of people who can reside in one dwelling (for the owner of the dwelling or person responsible)Dh20,00
2Not complying with precautionary measures for entering the countryDh5,000
3Exceeding the number of non-related passengers allowed in one vehicle (for the driver)Dh3,000
4Not wearing a mask in workplace or shared housingDh500
Not wearing a mask at all other times in publicDh3,000
5Exceeding the number of people allowed to gather socially in open areas (on each person)Dh3,000
6Refusing to undergo a PCR test when required or misusing the right to get testedDh5,000
Undergoing a PCR test without need or requestDh1,000
7Travelling outside curfew hours without permissionDh3,000

ALSO READ:

>> UAE: Now, pay Covid fines through MoI’s smart app

>> Full list: UAE announces fines of up to Dh50,000 for breaking Covid rules

It was further informed that those who have been fined for any of these offences may submit a request against the fine to the UAE Public Prosecution at www.pp.gov.ae for a possible waiver.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210829&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210829080&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1664,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 