UAE contest: Abu Dhabi residents can win air tickets, hotel stay for their friends, family
The ‘Time is Now’ competition will run until October 1.
A brand new competition is giving Abu Dhabi residents an opportunity to win flights and accommodation for their friends and family to visit them in the Capital.
Launched by the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), the competition is part of the ‘Time is Now’ campaign. It aims to showcase the emirate’s spectacular landmarks and encourage people to visit and enjoy its ideal weather at this time of year.
How to participate
The competition will run until 1 October. To enter, Abu Dhabi should share their favourite photos that capture key tourist attractions in Abu Dhabi on their Facebook or Instagram accounts.
They must then tag @VisitAbuDhabi and use the #InAbuDhabi #TimeIsNow hashtags, along with the names or handles of two family members or friends who they want to bring to the emirate.
The prize
Four lucky winners will receive airline tickets and a five-day stay in one of the emirate's spectacular hotels.
One winner will be announced live on Stories on @VisitAbuDhabi’s social media accounts every four days starting Monday, September 20, until October 2.
Abu Dhabi offers an incredible calendar of high-profile entertainment events, such as Abu Dhabi Showdown Week, Abu Dhabi T10 League and more.
Abu Dhabi is also at the forefront of world-class safety procedures for tourism, ensuring it is one of the safest places to visit.
The activation of the campaign aligns with Abu Dhabi’s recent decision to welcome fully vaccinated tourists from around the world without quarantine.
-
Weather
UAE weather: Hot, humid forecast for Friday
Rain is expected to hit parts of the UAE in the coming days. READ MORE
-
Government
UAE travel: What’s the maximum cash...
The customs authority issued a reminder on Twitter today. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Partly cloudy, hazy forecast for...
Chance of fog and mist on Friday morning. READ MORE
-
Government
UK, UAE to launch ambitious ‘Partnership...
UK PM will host Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for a bilateral meeting at... READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL ticket prices announced, fans return to UAE...
Limited number of fully vaccinated fans will be allowed to attend the ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE doctors explain how Covid vaccination reduces ...
The vaccine's positive psychological effects are likely to kick in a... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Residents can win free flights, hotel stay...
The ‘Time is Now’ competition will run until October 1. READ MORE
-
Cricket
Pakistan-NZ series postponed due to security...
The PCB says it will now work with the New Zealand board to... READ MORE
Government
UAE travel: What’s the maximum cash passengers can carry?
16 September 2021
News
Etihad Airways announces 50% off on tickets at pop-up stand in Dubai
16 September 2021
UAE: Indian tourist, 32, suffers massive heart attack in Dubai
16 September 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Ticket prices announced as fans return to UAE stadiums
17 September 2021
News
UAE: Sunken ship weighing over 90 tonnes recovered from Dubai Creek
16 September 2021
Rest of Asia
India: Schoolboys find Rs9 billion in bank account
16 September 2021
Technology
iPhone 13: 5 things to know about Apple's latest upgrades
16 September 2021
Arts and Culture
These UAE-based Filipino comics are busting cultural stereotypes
11 votes | 16 September 2021
Entertainment
Legendary comedian Norm Macdonald dies
4 votes | 15 September 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
Why people with diabetes develop severe Covid-19