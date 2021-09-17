UAE contest: Abu Dhabi residents can win air tickets, hotel stay for their friends, family

The ‘Time is Now’ competition will run until October 1.

A brand new competition is giving Abu Dhabi residents an opportunity to win flights and accommodation for their friends and family to visit them in the Capital.

Launched by the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), the competition is part of the ‘Time is Now’ campaign. It aims to showcase the emirate’s spectacular landmarks and encourage people to visit and enjoy its ideal weather at this time of year.

How to participate

The competition will run until 1 October. To enter, Abu Dhabi should share their favourite photos that capture key tourist attractions in Abu Dhabi on their Facebook or Instagram accounts.

They must then tag @VisitAbuDhabi and use the #InAbuDhabi #TimeIsNow hashtags, along with the names or handles of two family members or friends who they want to bring to the emirate.

The prize

Four lucky winners will receive airline tickets and a five-day stay in one of the emirate's spectacular hotels.

One winner will be announced live on Stories on @VisitAbuDhabi’s social media accounts every four days starting Monday, September 20, until October 2.

Abu Dhabi offers an incredible calendar of high-profile entertainment events, such as Abu Dhabi Showdown Week, Abu Dhabi T10 League and more.

Abu Dhabi is also at the forefront of world-class safety procedures for tourism, ensuring it is one of the safest places to visit.

The activation of the campaign aligns with Abu Dhabi’s recent decision to welcome fully vaccinated tourists from around the world without quarantine.