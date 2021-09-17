Over 300 people take part in Ajman run to promote sports

More than 100 winners from different categories were given medals

The Ajman Tourism Development Department on Friday organised its fifth edition of the "Run Ajman” race that saw the participation of over 300 people. This race is part of the emirate’s sports agenda through which it continuously seeks to promote community sports, spread the culture of sports, and adopt it as an ideal lifestyle among individuals, in addition to enhancing the diversity of Ajman tourism products.

The race gave runners the option of choosing the distance they wanted to cover — 2.5 km, 5 km and 10 km — in addition to a virtual race for the same distances on the same day. It also featured a special category for people of determination where 25 participants competed.

Over 100 winners from different categories received medals bearing the picture of the Ajman Fort, reflecting the emirate’s heritage and history.

The race was organised with all precautionary measures requested by the Ajman Emergency, Crisis and Disaster team.

The individual start system was adopted to respect social distancing; participants’ temperature was checked before the race started, and volunteers ensured there were no large groups of players in one place to prevent overcrowding.

The Ajman Tourism Development Department stated that the "Run Ajman" race has become an important racing event in the country, especially after the great success it achieved during the past years in terms of high participation and public interest. Ajman Tourism added that it is working to increase such attractive activities to sustain the attractiveness of the tourism offerings in the emirate throughout the year.

The event will be held with the support and participation of Al Zorah Development Company as hosting sponsor, Ajman Media City Free Zone, Ajman Police, Amina Hospital, Basmat Baghdad Medical Center, Happiest Nation Volunteering Team, National Emergency Response Volunteer Programme – Sanid, Sharjah Triathlon Team, Wyndham Garden Ajman Corniche Hotel, and Pocari Sweat.

The race was hosted in cooperation with "Endurance Sports Services" in Al Zorah with a wide participation from all social groups.

“Run Ajman” aims to spread and endorse individual sports, create a new generation of athletes by attracting the youth, support and develop local sports activities to create a positive impact in society.

It also aims to motivate and encourage individuals to practice sports by sponsoring relevant events for all levels, skills, and ages, promoting a culture of tolerance through community sports that brings people from different nationalities together to compete and enjoy the rich sports calendar of the UAE.