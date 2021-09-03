Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Indian expat wins Dh12 million

The second prize winner walked away with Dh1 million.

An Indian expat on Friday won the grand prize at the Big Ticket Abu Dhbai raffle draw.

Abu Thahir Mohammed won Dh12 million , while Nina Mohamed Raffik walked away with the second-highest prize of Dh1 million.

The Big Ticket Abu Dhabi raffle draw - formerly known as the Abu Dhabi Duty Free raffle - was launched in 1992.