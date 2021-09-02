UAE: 50% discount on traffic fines announced in Umm Al Quwain
The discount can be availed from September 5, 2021 until September 9, 2021.
A 50 per cent discount on traffic fines has been announced in Umm Al Quwain.
The discount is valid on violations committed before August 1, 2021, and can be availed from September 5, 2021 until September 9, 2021, the Umm Al Quwain Police said.
The offer is not applicable for offences such as dangerous driving, illegal modifications in a car's engine or chassis, etc.
A top police official said the initiative has been launched as part of the golden jubilee celebrations of the UAE and the Ministry of Interior.
