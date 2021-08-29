Dubai Police fulfil boy’s wish, gift him a horse
Police advised boy to continue excelling in his studies
The Dubai Police have gifted a horse to an Emirati child. The 11-year-old, Mana’a Ibrahim Ahmed Abdullah, who is excellent in studies, had always wanted to own a horse.
His mother contacted the police, and conveyed his wish to them. She told them that he was brilliant in academics and it was his wish to have a horse.
The police invited the boy, his brother and father to their stables and gave them a tour. At the end of it, they gifted him the horse, under one condition: He had to continue excelling in his studies.
The police have transferred the ownership of the horse to the little boy’s name after ensuring he had the means to take care of it.
He was also trained on caring for horses.
The boy’s father, Ibrahim Ahmed, thanked the police for their generous gesture, saying it had brought happiness to him and his family.
-
News
Dubai: Man ordered to pay Dh308,000 for stealing...
He had lured the victim by offering to exchange dirhams for US... READ MORE
-
News
Back to school in UAE: Educators brace for...
Being away from classrooms for so long may have caused impairment of... READ MORE
-
News
Abu Dhabi: Students thrilled to go back to on-...
Parents dropping off their kids directly at the school had to show... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Dubai: Man on trial for abusing, distributing...
He admits to buying the narcotics from a person who promotes it... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid in UAE: The worst has passed, says Sheikh...
This came as the Dubai Ruler chaired a Cabinet meeting on Sunday,... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Police fulfil boy’s wish, gift him a...
Police advised boy to continue excelling in his studies READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE tourist visas: Covid vaccines approved by WHO
Visitors are invited to register their vaccination certificates on... READ MORE
-
News
UAE Golden Visa: How to apply or nominate someone
Service fee, step-by-step process to apply for long-term residency READ MORE
News
UAE: Now, apply for Golden Visa through ICA app
28 August 2021
Nation (videos)
KT Morning Chat: Weekly PCR test for unvaccinated students going back to school
27 votes | 23 August 2021
World
Researchers discover world's northernmost island
6 votes | 28 August 2021
Europe
350 migrants stopped from crossing into Spain’s Melilla