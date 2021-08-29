Dubai Police fulfil boy’s wish, gift him a horse

Police advised boy to continue excelling in his studies

The Dubai Police have gifted a horse to an Emirati child. The 11-year-old, Mana’a Ibrahim Ahmed Abdullah, who is excellent in studies, had always wanted to own a horse.

His mother contacted the police, and conveyed his wish to them. She told them that he was brilliant in academics and it was his wish to have a horse.

The police invited the boy, his brother and father to their stables and gave them a tour. At the end of it, they gifted him the horse, under one condition: He had to continue excelling in his studies.

The police have transferred the ownership of the horse to the little boy’s name after ensuring he had the means to take care of it.

He was also trained on caring for horses.

The boy’s father, Ibrahim Ahmed, thanked the police for their generous gesture, saying it had brought happiness to him and his family.