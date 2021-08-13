Abu Dhabi police hand out mini-umbrellas, cold water to outdoor workers
Humanitarian initiative launched to bring comfort to workers amid rising temperatures.
The Abu Dhabi Police Happiness Patrol is handing out mini-umbrellas and cold water bottles to outdoor workers sweating it out in the scorching summer heat.
The humanitarian initiative titled: ‘We Ease Their Suffering’, was launched by the Traffic and Patrols Directorate at the Abu Dhabi Police to bring comfort to workers in the Capital amid rising temperatures.
The patrols go around town handing out water, milk and mini-umbrellas to blue-collar workers maintaining public parks and gardens, as well as farmers. The initiative seeks to enhance the societal role of the Abu Dhabi Police in ensuring the safety and protection of all members of society.
“The drive aims at recognising the efforts and ensure the safety of those working under tough conditions and who endure hot temperatures in outdoor sites,” said Abu Dhabi Police. “It also aims to provide all the necessary tools to workers, while ensuring their safety by protecting them from the risks of heat exhaustion, sunstroke and other summer illnesses.”
A similar initiative has also been rolled out in Al Ain, with the Anti-Narcotics Department launching the ‘Make It Cool To Them’ drive, under which umbrellas and cold water containers are distributed among workers and farmers in the Garden City.
