Sheikh Hamdan promotes cycling on Youth Day

Dubai Crown Prince encourages youth to practise the sport in Dubai's cycling tracks

On the occasion on International Youth Day on Thursday, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, shared his cycling pictures.

A tweet posted by the Dubai Sports Council said Sheikh Hamdan urged Dubai youth to practise cycling in special tracks built in Dubai.

Dubai aims to become one of the most bicycle-friendly cities in the world by extending the emirate’s total bike lanes to 739km. In June, Sheikh Hamdan announced the plan to build a new 16km cycling lane along Dubai’s Jumeirah Beach. So far, 463km of new cycling tracks have been constructed in Dubai until the end of 2020.