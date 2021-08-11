Dubai Tourism launches romcom trailer starring Jessica Alba and Zac Efron

The global campaign will be released in 27 countries across 16 languages.

Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) has launched the second blockbuster trailer of its global campaign, featuring superstars Jessica Alba and Zac Efron, as it continues to drive global travel recovery and growth.

Building on the popular appeal of the Romantic Comedy genre, the romcom, titled Dubai Presents, comes just days after the campaign was launched.

Dubai Presents, filmed by Director’s Guild award-winning director Craig Gillespie of recent Cruella movie fame, takes a unique perspective to global destination advertising, using a highly stylised movie trailer approach to create engaging content, backdropped by some of Dubai’s most iconic landmarks and unique hidden locations.

The campaign featured a series of exciting new content. Building on the hugely successful campaign film, A Story Takes Flight, released by Dubai Tourism in 2019 and featuring Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson and Zoe Saldana.

Issam Kazim, CEO, Dubai Tourism commented: “Dubai Presents builds on our leadership’s vision to embrace innovation and marks a new era in destination marketing as we showcase some of the most recognisable architecture and landscapes as well as hidden gems to inspire audiences across the world and offer them a travel entertainment platform like no other. For travellers, this campaign offers a sneak peek into the experiences, hospitality and infrastructure that have firmly placed Dubai amongst the world’s most visited destinations.”

Dubai Presents will be released in 27 countries across 16 languages via cinema, print, broadcast, out of home, digital and social media channels complete with movie posters, digital trailers and more to keep viewers engaged and excited.

The campaign embraces cinematic storytelling to appeal to audiences across the globe, with each trailer designed to highlight bespoke itineraries and experiences across the city for all categories of travellers – from the best of luxury holidays and vacations filled with cultural exploration and discovery to active holidays with friends and the perfect getaway for families and more.