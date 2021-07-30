Friendship Day: Abu Dhabi doctor, patient strike hearty relationship
'Dr John is more than a friend. He gave me a second life'
Comforting words and care by a cardiologist to a person suffering a heart attack resulted in an unusual friendship between a doctor and a patient in Abu Dhabi.
“In 2017, I suffered a heart attack,” said Indian expat Ashok Kumar Nag recollecting the incident. “I was 63 years then. I was rushed to LLH Hospital Mussafah. Dr Jose John took great efforts to revive me. He brought me back to life. He is a lifesaver.”
When Nag, originally from Himachal Pradesh, was uncertain about surviving, Keralite Dr John’s reassuring words infused confidence during the golden hour – the first 60 minutes after the heart attack.
“Dr John travelled with me in the ambulance while I was shifted from the hospital to nearby LLH Medical Centre. Those were nerve-racking moments,” he recalled. “I was uncertain about what would happen. But Dr John kept comforting me, saying I should not worry and I will be saved for sure and he would be by my side. His voice was filled with confidence. It was very heartening. And he stayed with me till 11 pm even though his shift ended by 8 pm. Next day, he visited me early in the morning. He treated me like his own brother. I was impressed as your brother may not do such service.”
After his angioplasty and follow-up checkups, Nag invited Dr John home for a family get together. There were exchange visits, and soon families got closer as weekend outings, get-togethers, parties, celebrating festivals and special occasions, and eating out at restaurants became a norm.
“Dr John is more than a friend. He gave me a second life. It was his comforting words that evening, which I still recollect. A doctor can even ‘cure’ with his words,” Nag noted.
Dr John, specialist cardiology, said that both families have gelled together from the initial meeting.
“He suffered a major heart attack. I performed an emergency angioplasty,” he said. “After his discharge, he invited me home and such visits became a routine affair between families. Now we are close family friends. There is no particular reason why and how this relationship between two unknown persons developed into such a thick friendship. I have seen hundreds of patients throughout my career, but one turning close friend is unique.”
Not only have the two become close friends, but even their wives, Anuradha Nag and Dr Jessline Joseph, specialist neurology, LLH Hospital Mussafah, have come close.
“Both (Dr John and Dr Jessline) are our family doctors now. I just pray that this friendship always remains intact forever,” Nag underlined.
July 30 is International Friendship Day.
