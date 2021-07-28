Sheikh Mohammed hails 28-year-old who built $1.5-billion company in Dubai
Dubai will remain a platform for all ambitious Arab youth, the UAE Vice-President said.
The UAE Vice-President has hailed a 28-year-old Arab, who set up a $1.5-billion (Dh5.5 billion) business in Dubai.
Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said: "Dubai-headquartered Swvl is the first Middle East $1.5 billion Unicorn to list on Nasdaq US, founded by Mostafa Kandil.
"Dubai's impact on the global start-up scene shows the vision and spirit of the region’s youth in shaping tomorrow’s businesses."
Congratulating Mostafa, Sheikh Mohammed said that Dubai will remain a platform for all ambitious Arab youth.
