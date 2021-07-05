UAE traffic alert: Accident causes tailbacks on Dubai road

Dubai Police urge drivers to take caution and follow the traffic rules.

Dubai Police reported an accident on Monday and advised motorists to take caution and take alternative routes to avoid delays.

The police took to Twitter to report an accident on Al Rebat street towards Business Bay Crossing, causing delays.

#TrafficUpdate | 08:11#Accident on Al Rebat st towards Business Bay Crossing, resulting in traffic delays. Please be extra cautious and use alternative routes. — Dubai Police (@DubaiPoliceHQ) July 5, 2021

They advised motorists to take caution and follow the traffic rules.