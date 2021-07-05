News
UAE traffic alert: Accident causes tailbacks on Dubai road

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on July 5, 2021
File photo

Dubai Police urge drivers to take caution and follow the traffic rules.


Dubai Police reported an accident on Monday and advised motorists to take caution and take alternative routes to avoid delays.

The police took to Twitter to report an accident on Al Rebat street towards Business Bay Crossing, causing delays.

They advised motorists to take caution and follow the traffic rules.




