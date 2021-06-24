UAE: Ras Al Khaimah Ruler has heart-warming chat with students via video call

Sheikh Saud engages in question and answer session with Grade 1 students from RAK Academy schools.

Children from four RAK Academy schools participated in a delightful online question and answer session on Thursday with His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.

Sheikh Saud offered a heart-warming and inspirational message via video call to the young students as the academic year draws to a close.

The Ras Al Khaimah Ruler spoke to hundreds of Grade 1 students from across RAK Academy’s schools about the importance of education for the future of Ras Al Khaimah and the UAE before going on to answer questions from the students about his life experiences and his passion for books and mathematics.

An official statement from the RAK Media Office said Sheikh Saud is committed to improving educational standards across the Emirate, in line with global best practice. He regularly engages with students of all ages to ensure he is well-informed of their development.

Sheikh Saud told the children, “The journey of life seems long at your age but, when you grow older, you realise that life is short. That is why I implore you all to live your life and do what you really love, because to succeed is to do what you love.”

He added, “Life is a great journey and, to do your best, you must educate yourselves, through reading, listening and learning. You are our champions of the future, so I hope that you have a great summer and come back next year ready to enjoy what will hopefully be a more normal school experience.”

After the call, Sheikh Saud, said, “Today I had the opportunity to speak with some of the wonderful young minds from across RAK Academy schools and I found their inquisitive nature, energy and enthusiasm to be heart-warming. I sincerely hope that they maintain those traits as they navigate through their school years, as the importance of approaching education with passion and intrigue cannot be understated.”

“A good education is vital to our success, both individually and collectively, and that is one of the main reasons why Ras Al Khaimah places such emphasis on improving standards across all of its schools,” Sheikh Saud added.

“We seek to empower our younger generations to greater achievement as this, in turn, will help Ras Al Khaimah and the UAE to prosper and develop sustainably.”

Graham Beale, executive principal of RAK Academy, believes that the hands-on approach of Sheikh Saud demonstrates his commitment to education and sends the message that it is of great benefit to the students.

“Our pupils were delighted to have the opportunity to share their ideas for the future, ask questions of Ras Al Khaimah’s Ruler and gain from his knowledge and wisdom. This really is a high point of our academic year and another key element that provides an enriching and motivating experience for our young learners at RAK Academy,” he said.