UAE traffic alert: Accident causes tailbacks on Dubai road

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on June 6, 2021 | Last updated on June 6, 2021 at 07.59 am
KT file photo by Shihab

Dubai Police urge motorists to find alternative routes


Dubai Police reported the accident on Sunday and advised motorists to take caution and take alternative routes to avoid delays.

The police took to Twitter to report an accident on Aviation Training Center bridge towards Al Rebat Street, causing delays.

They called on motorists to drive with caution and take alternative routes to avoid delays and follow the traffic rules.




