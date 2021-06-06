UAE traffic alert: Accident causes tailbacks on Dubai road

Filed on June 6, 2021 | Last updated on June 6, 2021 at 07.59 am

Dubai Police urge motorists to find alternative routes

Dubai Police reported the accident on Sunday and advised motorists to take caution and take alternative routes to avoid delays.

The police took to Twitter to report an accident on Aviation Training Center bridge towards Al Rebat Street, causing delays.

#TrafficUpdate | 07:49#Accident on Aviation Training Center bridge towards Al Rebat st, resulting in traffic delays. Please be extra cautious and use alternative routes. — Dubai Police (@DubaiPoliceHQ) June 6, 2021

They called on motorists to drive with caution and take alternative routes to avoid delays and follow the traffic rules.