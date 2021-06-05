News
UAE: Man gets Dh500,000 fine, one-year jail term for making threats via audio messages

Public Prosecution had initially handed the man a four-year prison sentence which was reduced to one year


A man was sentenced to a Dh500,000 fine and a year in jail for insulting and threatening another man.

According to Al Bayan, the Abu Dhabi Court of Cassation upheld the rulings of the lower courts after the man was accused of sending audio messages that contained threats, contempt and insults.

Public Prosecution had initially handed the man a four-year prison sentence along with the fine, demanding that he be prosecuted according to the articles related to discrimination and hate crimes.

However, the Abu Dhabi Court of Appeal reduced the term to one year after he appealed the ruling.

The defendant then appealed before the Court of Cassation, the emirate’s highest court, stating that his actions were committed in anger and were not criminal. However, the court did not accept his appeal based on the evidence provided and ordered that the appellant pay legal fees.




