UAE traffic alert: Multi-vehicle collision on Dubai road

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on June 1, 2021
KT file photo by Juidin Bernarrd

Police warn of traffic delays on Al Ittihad Street


A collision between several vehicles on on Al Ittihad Street on Tuesday morning has disrupted the flow of traffic, the Dubai Police have informed.

The police tweeted out a warning urging drivers to be cautious after the accident on Al Ittihad Street after the Dubai Police General Head Quarters tunnel towards Al Garhoud.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes and drive with caution.




