- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
UAE traffic alert: Multi-vehicle collision on Dubai road
Police warn of traffic delays on Al Ittihad Street
A collision between several vehicles on on Al Ittihad Street on Tuesday morning has disrupted the flow of traffic, the Dubai Police have informed.
The police tweeted out a warning urging drivers to be cautious after the accident on Al Ittihad Street after the Dubai Police General Head Quarters tunnel towards Al Garhoud.
#TrafficUpdate|#Accident between several vehicles on Al Ittihad St after the Dubai police HQ tunnel towards Al Garhoud, please take caution.— Dubai Police (@DubaiPoliceHQ) June 1, 2021
Motorists are advised to use alternative routes and drive with caution.
-
Transport
New plan to make Dubai public transport emission-...
The plan estimates a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 8... READ MORE
-
Education
Sharjah schools offer multiple fee payment options
SPEA prohibits schools to dismiss a student due to delay or non-... READ MORE
-
Education
CBSE Grade 12 exams: UAE students exhausted due...
Indian government promises to clear the air by Thursday, as anxious... READ MORE
-
News
Leaving children inside locked, hot cars could...
Parents have been warned against leaving their children alone in... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Saudi Arabia: No quarantine for Covid-vaccinated...
Fully vaccinated travellers need not quarantine upon arrival in the... READ MORE
-
News
UAE reaffirms support to Middle East peace process
The Ambassador urged Israeli authorities to de-escalate tension and... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Is it all Greek to you? Covid variants get new...
"No country should be stigmatised for detecting and reporting... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Philippines extends travel ban from...
Non-essential travels will remain prohibited. READ MORE