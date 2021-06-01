UAE traffic alert: Multi-vehicle collision on Dubai road

Police warn of traffic delays on Al Ittihad Street

A collision between several vehicles on on Al Ittihad Street on Tuesday morning has disrupted the flow of traffic, the Dubai Police have informed.

The police tweeted out a warning urging drivers to be cautious after the accident on Al Ittihad Street after the Dubai Police General Head Quarters tunnel towards Al Garhoud.

#TrafficUpdate|#Accident between several vehicles on Al Ittihad St after the Dubai police HQ tunnel towards Al Garhoud, please take caution. — Dubai Police (@DubaiPoliceHQ) June 1, 2021

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes and drive with caution.