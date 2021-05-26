- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
UAE leaders offer condolences on death of Saudi Princess
Leaders have expressed their sincere condolences to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud
President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has expressed his condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the death of Princess Al Jawhara bint Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Saud.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah also sent similar messages of condolences to the Saudi King.
-
Crime and Courts
Dubai: Teacher faces charge for sharing indecent...
Accused used a social media platform to allegedly perpetrate the... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE temperatures cross 49°C for four days...
Expect more summer rains as NCM steps up cloud-seeding missions. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Woman fined for spying on husband's phone
The man stated that the case had caused him psychological damage. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 4,400 violations recorded with drones
Out of these, 518 were for failure to wear face masks as part of... READ MORE
-
News
Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt receives UAE Golden...
Dutt is the first Indian mainstream actor to have received the UAE... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: New tech to detect Covid violations at some...
The tech utilises motion sensors and facial recognition for crowd... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Residents hail new Metro stations near...
The long-awaited move means trains will shuttle directly between Al... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: ‘Flower’ supermoon tonight, how...
The first lunar eclipse of the year is special as the moon is going... READ MORE