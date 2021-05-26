News
UAE leaders offer condolences on death of Saudi Princess

Wam/Abu Dhabis
Filed on May 26, 2021
Wam

Leaders have expressed their sincere condolences to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud


President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has expressed his condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the death of Princess Al Jawhara bint Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Saud.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah also sent similar messages of condolences to the Saudi King.




