Filed on April 11, 2021 | Last updated on April 12, 2021 at 02.05 am

UAE residents' alert: You may see military vehicles on roads

Don't film military movement, Ministry of Interior tells residents

The UAE’s Ministry of Interior (MoI) on Sunday issued an alert informing the public that field exercises will be taking place in several parts of the country.

On its official Twitter account, the ministry stated that these exercises may be accompanied by the movement of military units.

Residents have also been requested to refrain from filming and are asked to give way to police units.