3 roads in Abu Dhabi to be partially closed during weekend

Web Report/Abu Dhabi
Filed on April 7, 2021 | Last updated on April 8, 2021 at 02.32 am

Integrated Transport Centre announces partial closure to be effective from Thursday

The Integrated Transport Centre in Abu Dhabi has announced partial closure of three major roads during the weekend.

Late on Tuesday, the centre tweeted that Sheikh Maktoum Bin Rashid Road (E11) will be partially closed from April 8 (Thursday) to April 11 (Sunday).

Two right lanes towards Abu Dhabi will be closed from Thursday 1pm to Sunday 5am.

Airport Road (E20) will face a partial closure from Thursday to Saturday, the centre announced, adding that two left lanes towards airport will be closed from 11pm on Thursday to 1pm on Saturday.

On Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Street two right lanes and ramp towards Maqta Bridge will be closed.




