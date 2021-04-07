Filed on April 7, 2021 | Last updated on April 8, 2021 at 02.32 am

3 roads in Abu Dhabi to be partially closed during weekend

Integrated Transport Centre announces partial closure to be effective from Thursday

The Integrated Transport Centre in Abu Dhabi has announced partial closure of three major roads during the weekend.

Listen to this story and more on 8@8 with David Light

Late on Tuesday, the centre tweeted that Sheikh Maktoum Bin Rashid Road (E11) will be partially closed from April 8 (Thursday) to April 11 (Sunday).

(E11) 8 2021 11 2021.



Partial Road Closure on Sheikh Maktoum Bin Rashid Road (E11), From Thursday, 8 April 2021 to Sunday, 11 April 2021 pic.twitter.com/yo36SnKeMz — "ITC" (@ITCAbuDhabi) April 6, 2021

Two right lanes towards Abu Dhabi will be closed from Thursday 1pm to Sunday 5am.

Airport Road (E20) will face a partial closure from Thursday to Saturday, the centre announced, adding that two left lanes towards airport will be closed from 11pm on Thursday to 1pm on Saturday.

(E22)

8 2021 10 2021.



Partial Road Closure on Airport Road (E20), From Thursday, 8 April 2021 to Saturday, 10 April 2021 pic.twitter.com/Gx3bbTN4ez — "ITC" (@ITCAbuDhabi) April 6, 2021

On Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Street two right lanes and ramp towards Maqta Bridge will be closed.