UAE alert: Update Apple products now to fix 'multiple' vulnerabilities
Some of the vulnerabilities could allow for arbitrary code execution
Apple has released new security updates for a number of its products, in which they fixed “multiple vulnerabilities”, according to a notice issued by the UAE’s Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) on Tuesday.
The affected products include macOS, iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, Safari, and tvOS.
Some of the vulnerabilities could allow for arbitrary code execution, the TRA added.
Security updates for #Apple products fixes multiple vulnerabilities— aeCERT (@aeCERT) December 15, 2020
Update Now!#CyberSecurity #aeCERT pic.twitter.com/iDeonXYBEG
Arbitrary code execution allows attackers to execute arbitrary commands on the target system by triggering codes or invoking programs.
The TRA recommended that users install the latest security updates released by Apple for the affected products in order to keep their products safe from exploitation.
-
Europe
UAE's Sheikh Abdullah meets Russian trade...
Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation is... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Sunny and partly cloudy Tuesday in...
NCM says the top temperature will be 28 degrees in inland areas. READ MORE
-
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law to boost...
Dubai Tourism will inspect timeshare facilities to ensure compliance... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Sheikh Mohammed discusses Covid-19 aid with World ...
The meeting addressed the onerous conditions poor people across the... READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed lands in Egypt, meets...
Both leaders discussed issues of peace and stability in the region. READ MORE
-
Business
Bitcoin above $20,000 for first time
Bitcoin reached a record-high $20,398.50 before pulling back to $20,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Flu cases in UAE down thanks to Covid safety...
The incidence of several common seasonal diseases is unusually low... READ MORE
-
News
How Emirates passengers can get free Dubai hotel...
Visitors will also enjoy additional baggage allowance. READ MORE
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine in UAE: Dubai businessman gets the jab
15 December 2020
News
Visit UAE destinations, share pics, win Dh25,000 every week
15 December 2020
News
800 Dubai mosques to host prayers for rain on Friday
15 December 2020
News
Dubai Police help 6-year-old beat fear of cops in uniform
15 December 2020
In The City
Video: Wonder Woman powers special Burj Khalifa show in Dubai