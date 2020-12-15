News
UAE alert: Update Apple products now to fix 'multiple' vulnerabilities

Web report
Filed on December 15, 2020
Some of the vulnerabilities could allow for arbitrary code execution

Apple has released new security updates for a number of its products, in which they fixed “multiple vulnerabilities”, according to a notice issued by the UAE’s Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) on Tuesday.

The affected products include macOS, iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, Safari, and tvOS.

Some of the vulnerabilities could allow for arbitrary code execution, the TRA added.

Arbitrary code execution allows attackers to execute arbitrary commands on the target system by triggering codes or invoking programs.

The TRA recommended that users install the latest security updates released by Apple for the affected products in order to keep their products safe from exploitation.




