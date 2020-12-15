Take a trip to Mars with UAE space agency's winter camp
The sessions will be open to undergraduates and fresh graduates from STEM fields
If you’re looking for winter camp options for your young adults, there’s one that could classify as ‘out of this world’.
Hope Mars Mission has just announced that it will host its ‘Journey to Mars’ winter camp virtually next month. The sessions will be open to undergraduates and fresh graduates from STEM fields.
During the camp, the Emirates Mars Mission’s science team will share their experience and expertise on important scientific topics related to their field of work.
We’re thrilled to announce our Winter Camp: Journey to Mars; an intensive camp for undergraduates & fresh graduates in STEM fields.— Hope Mars Mission (@HopeMarsMission) December 15, 2020
Application deadline: December 29
To Register: https://t.co/dD1jFySu9s#GenerationHopeInitiatives pic.twitter.com/MiXmHTojgG
Participants can expect to gain knowledge on MBRSC’s projects, build a space mission, participate in a Mars climate model workshop, as well as practise scientific research skills.
In addition, they will be taught to use Python programming language for space science data analysis, and strengthen soft skills, such as communication and teamwork.
The first run of the camp will take place on January 5-6, while the second run will take place from January 12-13. The deadline to register is December 29.
