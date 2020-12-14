DSF 2020: Plan your New Year's Eve in Dubai
NYE events across city to usher in 2021
New Year’s Eve (NYE) celebrations in Dubai are legendary. With residents ushering in 2021 with the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), organisers have highlighted the different NYE events that are being hosted across the city.
>> Kite festival: DSF markets at Al Seef will host a sea kite show. It will feature life- and over-sized sea creature-themed kites.
>> Alice in a wonderland called Dubai: DSF markets at Al Khawaneej will host ‘the queen of hearts, ruler of wonderland fun zone’. It will featuring a “magic maze, tea party, outdoor cinema, arts and crafts, a talking tree, wishing lake and lots of entertainment”.
>> Music concerts:
- KISS, the legendary Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and multi-platinum selling US rock band, will play a huge concert at Atlantis, The Palm. The band will stage the biggest, loudest and best concert event Dubai has ever seen.
- The Dubai World Trade Centre will host a special NYE show by Arabic singer Nassif Zeytoun.
- Singing stars Wael Kfoury and Mouhamad Khairy will take to the stage on NYE for a show at the Festival Arena.
- Electronic music pioneer DJ Said Mrad will perform his greatest hits at Dubai Opera’s NYE show.
ALSO READ:
Dubai Shopping Festival to begin on December 17: All you need to know
Dubai's Burj Khalifa to welcome New Year's Eve with fireworks, laser show
-
Europe
UAE's Sheikh Abdullah meets Russian trade...
Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation is... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Sunny and partly cloudy Tuesday in...
NCM says the top temperature will be 28 degrees in inland areas. READ MORE
-
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law to boost...
Dubai Tourism will inspect timeshare facilities to ensure compliance... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Sheikh Mohammed discusses Covid-19 aid with World ...
The meeting addressed the onerous conditions poor people across the... READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed lands in Egypt, meets...
Both leaders discussed issues of peace and stability in the region. READ MORE
-
Business
Bitcoin above $20,000 for first time
Bitcoin reached a record-high $20,398.50 before pulling back to $20,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Flu cases in UAE down thanks to Covid safety...
The incidence of several common seasonal diseases is unusually low... READ MORE
-
News
How Emirates passengers can get free Dubai hotel...
Visitors will also enjoy additional baggage allowance. READ MORE
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine in UAE: Dubai businessman gets the jab
15 December 2020
News
Visit UAE destinations, share pics, win Dh25,000 every week
15 December 2020
News
800 Dubai mosques to host prayers for rain on Friday
15 December 2020
News
Dubai Police help 6-year-old beat fear of cops in uniform
15 December 2020
In The City
Video: Wonder Woman powers special Burj Khalifa show in Dubai