DSF 2020: Plan your New Year's Eve in Dubai

NYE events across city to usher in 2021

New Year’s Eve (NYE) celebrations in Dubai are legendary. With residents ushering in 2021 with the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), organisers have highlighted the different NYE events that are being hosted across the city.

>> Kite festival: DSF markets at Al Seef will host a sea kite show. It will feature life- and over-sized sea creature-themed kites.

>> Alice in a wonderland called Dubai: DSF markets at Al Khawaneej will host ‘the queen of hearts, ruler of wonderland fun zone’. It will featuring a “magic maze, tea party, outdoor cinema, arts and crafts, a talking tree, wishing lake and lots of entertainment”.

>> Music concerts:

- KISS, the legendary Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and multi-platinum selling US rock band, will play a huge concert at Atlantis, The Palm. The band will stage the biggest, loudest and best concert event Dubai has ever seen.

- The Dubai World Trade Centre will host a special NYE show by Arabic singer Nassif Zeytoun.

- Singing stars Wael Kfoury and Mouhamad Khairy will take to the stage on NYE for a show at the Festival Arena.

- Electronic music pioneer DJ Said Mrad will perform his greatest hits at Dubai Opera’s NYE show.

