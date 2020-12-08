News
Logo
 
HOME > News

Dubai’s Burj Khalifa to light up with your New Year messages

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on December 8, 2020
Screengrab from video/Twitter.

World's tallest building invites 35-word messages to be displayed on New Year's Eve.

The new year is just over 20 days away and the world is hoping to defeat the Covid-19 pandemic as it rings in 2021.

Do you want to send a message of hope to your loved ones and inspire the world with your words? Well, here is your chance!

The world’s tallest building — the Burj Khalifa — will display select wishes as Dubai welcomes 2021 in its shadow on New Year’s Eve.

“Share with us your wishes to your loved ones for New Year 2021 and get the chance to be featured on #BurjKhalifa! Write your wishes in the comments (limit 35 characters) using #BurjWishes2021. #EMAARNYE2021,” the Burj Khalifa tweeted on Tuesday.

Go on then, compose a 35-word message that can inspire the world.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20201212&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=201219661&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 