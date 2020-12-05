‘10 Million Meals’ campaign was launched to support Covid-19-hit communities across the UAE

Dubai’s Ramadan campaign to feed millions amid Covid wins awards

The ‘10 Million Meals’ campaign, which was launched to support Covid-19-hit communities in the UAE throughout the holy month of Ramadan, has bagged six Cresta Awards in creativity and innovation; and five SHORTY Social Good Awards for driving positive impact in society.

The campaign was also shortlisted for MEPRA Award’s Best Campaign in the Middle East in 2020 for its innovative idea, design and execution.

Launched by Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, wife of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the UAE Food Bank, the ’10 Million Meals’ campaign had distributed 15.3 million meals to low-income families and individuals.

Bringing the community together

The ‘10 Million Meals’ campaign created a large move of solidarity across the UAE, drawing overwhelming financial and in-kind donations from citizens and residents of over 115 nationalities, as well as public and private companies. More than 1,000 volunteers helped distribute the donated meals across the UAE.

While companies and prominent entrepreneurs pledged 5.7 million meals, collective donations of humanitarian and charity organisations helped secure 6.8 million meals.

Burj Khalifa as a donation box

Launched to support the ‘10 Million Meals’ campaign, the ‘World’s Tallest Donation Box’ has garnered 34 international nominations and awards. Launched in collaboration with the Burj Khalifa, the initiative drew donations that secured 1.2 million meals within a week of its launch in May 2020.

Putting Burj Khalifa’s 1.2 million lights for sale for as little as Dh10 each, the initiative provided one meal for each light, beaming the world’s tallest tower in a powerful gesture of solidarity and hope to people impacted by Covid-19 across the world.

The initiative won six Cresta Awards, which recognises innovative campaigns in 24 different categories. The initiative bagged the Cresta’s gold award in digital design; two silver awards in the two categories of campaign websites and microsites, and integrated digital campaigns; three bronze awards in healthcare – Covid-19 Special Categories, Creative technology – Use of Data, and Microsite.

The World’s Tallest Donation Box was also shortlisted for Cresta’s Brand Activism, Real Time Advertising and the “Wish we’d though of that award” categories.

Five wins

The World’s Tallest Donation Box took home five wins in five categories of the SHORTY Social Good Awards: Best Emergency Relief, Best Work for Hunger & Poverty Relief, Best Work in Government and Politics, Best Data Visualisation and the gold award in the Best in Real Time Response.

Other contestants in the award included World Health Organisation (WHO), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), United Nations Population Fund, Greenpeace, Goofle and National Geographic.

Using innovation for positive impact

Mohammad Al Gergawi, Secretary-General of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, said: “Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum’s approach to humanitarian work sets an example of using innovation to reach all segments of society and create solidarity to achieve a sound positive impact.

His Excellency Mohammad Al Gergawi, Secretary General of @MBRInitiative: Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum's approach to humanitarian work sets an example of using innovation to reach all segments of the society and create solidarity to achieve a sound positive impact. pic.twitter.com/I201durMqI — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) December 5, 2020

“Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum’s initiatives receive widespread admiration for their capacity to empower vulnerable communities and inspire entities to support humanitarian work in an innovative manner. Employing innovation in humanitarian work stems from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision to institutionalise philanthropy and regularly follow up on its results and execution.

“The UAE aims to set new criteria for humanitarian work to provide efficient and swift response to crises, disasters and emergencies to preserve people’s dignities and improve lives.”

The international awards that recognise the UAE’s humanitarian initiatives present “tangible evidence” on their leading status, impact and innovation worldwide.

“The impactful initiatives reflect the UAE’s deeply-rooted humanitarian values of giving and dedication. The UAE is built on the principles of aiding the vulnerable and lending a helping hand to the disadvantaged whenever needed, fulfilling no other objective than to improve lives across every corner of the world.”