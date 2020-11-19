Four new parks now open in Abu Dhabi’s Shakhbout city

The parks have children's play areas, recreational facilities, barbecue areas, sitting areas, green spaces, trees, bushes and other amenities.

Four new public parks with children’s playgrounds are now open in the residential neighbourhoods of Abu Dhabi’s Shakhbout City.

The parks were built on a total area of 24,575sqm at a cost of Dh15 million, said the Abu Dhabi City Municipality. "The first park occupies an area of 6,565sqm, the second was built on a 7,188sqm area, the third on 4,257sqm, and the fourth occupies 6,565sqm," said the authority.

"The parks have children's play areas, recreational facilities, barbecue areas, sitting areas, green spaces, trees, bushes and other amenities. Children's games have been installed with high safety standards to make the youngsters and their families have fun and spend quality times in a healthy environment."

The municipality has over the recent years built several park projects in collaboration with private construction firms as a gesture of its social responsibility to the public sector and the community.

These projects are indicative of the keenness of the Department of Municipal Affairs and Transport to move ahead with plans for upgrading the infrastructure, building more parks and providing children's playgrounds and recreational facilities that will offer superior living style and diverse entertainment and community services, and maintain roads and service utilities.

