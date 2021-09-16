20,000 drilling rigs in Abu Dhabi completed without human intervention
The robotic automation initiative aims to achieve the vision of Abu Dhabi city by making it one of the first cities in the world to apply smart systems
More than 20,000 automated drilling rigs have been completed from soil investigations in Abu Dhabi without human intervention as authorities apply Artificial Intelligence (AI) to serve customers.
The Abu Dhabi Municipality said this followed its completion of the robotic automation initiative project to save three-dimensional data and soil examination reports.
The initiative is part of the municipality’s continuous endeavour to apply AI and use the latest technologies to achieve the requirements of their customers and partners and improve performance in a way that makes residents happy.
The initiative involved completing the development and application of data-saving automation using the robot, reaping positive results in the annual report of the process, and achieving customer satisfaction by 99.8 per cent, said officials.
The municipality said the first phase of the project included the application of robotic automation to the process of saving or storing soil examination data and reports.
The phase also included the robot automating the processes of saving digital soil results in a special electronic system and launching a guide for dealers to enter the results of soil reports in unified forms.
“One of the positive results of this service is the provision of approximately 1,500 hours in less than a year, as the robot sends daily reports on the number of entered sessions and the number of completed transactions,” said municipal officials.
The second phase of the initiative included transforming soil survey data and sensors in a 3D way into the smart system.
Its main objective is to achieve the vision of Abu Dhabi city by making it one of the first cities in the world to apply smart systems.
It also embodies the municipality’s orientation towards digital transformation in terms of work accelerators and upgrading services, as well as easing access to the necessary soil information in record times and the development of the documented electronic archiving guide and policy in the municipality.
The initiative has also helped save effort and time for the concerned staff through automating the process of linking soil inspection bodies and the services of the Soil Engineering Department.
The Soil Engineering Department team presented the 3D soil examination probes, the modelling of which was done with geological data drawing without human intervention.
The municipality also said that it was working to establish a smart soil map for Abu Dhabi city in accordance with international best practices, which provides a modern and integrated database, and a smart electronic reference that meets all requirements and achieves the aspirations of dealers and specialists in this field.
