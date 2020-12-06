News
20-year-old UAE football player passes away

Web Report/Sharjah
Filed on December 6, 2020
Sultan Saeed Muftah. — Photo courtesy: Rashid bin Humaid/Twitter

Sultan Saeed Muftah used to play for the Sharjah Football Club

A young Emirati football player has passed away. According to the Sharjah Football Club (Sharjah FC), Sultan Saeed Muftah was 20.

He passed away due to an illness on Saturday. Taking to Twitter, the Sharjah FC expressed its deepest condolences to the family and fans of the deceased.

Sultan Saeed was born on December 18, 2000. He played for the Sharjah FC and participated in local and regional tournaments.




