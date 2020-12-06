20-year-old UAE football player passes away
Sultan Saeed Muftah used to play for the Sharjah Football Club
A young Emirati football player has passed away. According to the Sharjah Football Club (Sharjah FC), Sultan Saeed Muftah was 20.
He passed away due to an illness on Saturday. Taking to Twitter, the Sharjah FC expressed its deepest condolences to the family and fans of the deceased.
| #_ pic.twitter.com/iF2TezC5uO— Sharjah (@SharjahFC) December 6, 2020
Sultan Saeed was born on December 18, 2000. He played for the Sharjah FC and participated in local and regional tournaments.
-
Weather
Speed limits reduced on UAE roads amid foggy...
Police have urged motorists to exercise caution during adverse... READ MORE
-
Transport
Bike rental services gain traction in Dubai
With many bike-sharing schemes in place, one can casually borrow a... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: UAE schools ready for on-site CBSE...
'The exams will be conducted following all Covid-19 protocols' READ MORE
-
Emergencies
Sharjah Police get over 20,000 calls during...
No traffic fatality reported during the five-day break READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews