- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
2-year-old with Pakistani passport undergoes life-saving surgery in India
Kulsum had undergone four cycles of chemotherapy in Dubai.
A two-year-old UAE-based girl with a Pakistani passport has got a new lease of life after undergoing a rare bone marrow transplant in the south Indian state of Kerala.
Kulsum, who is an Afghani but holds a Pakistani passport, underwent the procedure at Aster MIMS Hospital, Calicut. According to the healthcare group, this is the first successful bone marrow transplant performed on a child as young as Kulsum.
Kulsum was diagnosed with congenital acute myeloid leukaemia. She had undergone four cycles of chemotherapy in Dubai. Her doctors suggested she undergo a bone marrow transplant, but the treatment procedure was not available in Dubai.
The family faced multiple obstacles while seeking treatment in India with a Pakistani passport.
Though Kulsum's family are Afghanis, her grandparents had come to the UAE decades ago for business. They travelled to the UAE with a Pakistani passport as they could not travel with an Afghani one at that time, according to Aster. Kulsum's father, Mohammed, was born in the UAE and acquired a Pakistani passport.
After their travel was facilitated, Kulsum underwent intensive chemotherapy. When her symptoms subsided after her chemo, she underwent a hemopoietic stem cell transplant (bone marrow transplant). Mohammed donated stem cells to his daughter.
Dr Azad Moopen, Chairman of Aster DM Healthcare, said: "It is common for foreigners to seek medical treatment in Kerala. However, in this case, despite such complex circumstances, it is an outstanding example of the fact that Kerala's healthcare has gained global attention."
-
News
UAE, Pakistan celebrate 50 years of exemplary...
The UAE is home to the second-largest Pakistani community abroad. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Why these CBSE students are studying despite ...
Self-driven students say times are unpredictable and being on top of... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: After CBSE, now JEE exams postponed due to ...
Joint Entrance Examinations was scheduled to be held on April 27. READ MORE
-
News
Pakistan FM lauds UAE for helping bridge $20b BoP ...
Qureshi asks missions to take the community’s problems... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Stunning waterfalls in UAE as heavy rains...
It rained so heavily in the UAE that gorgeous waterfalls have formed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another...
Palakkal belongs to the same group of 25 employees of the school... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli